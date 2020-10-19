Linda Louise Walker Rowland passed away on October 14, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral services to begin at 1p.m. Please visit navarrefuneralhome.com to share words of comfort with the family.
Linda Louise Walker Rowland, 78, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on October 14, 2020 in Baytown, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Freeport, Texas on August 28, 1942 to John David and Dorothy Walker. Linda grew up in Newton, Texas and attended Lamar Tech College in Beaumont, Texas in 1961.
Commented