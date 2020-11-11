José L. Sánchez passed away on November 7, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. with a rosary/vigil service at 7 p.m., on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Navarre Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment following at Memory Gardens in Baytown.
José L. Sánchez, 62, of Baytown, Texas, passed away November 7, 2020. He was born in Doctor Arroyo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on August 7, 1958 to Arnoldo Sanchez and Maria Luisa Galvan. For 36 years, he was married to Leonor Sanchez. Jose worked in the oil and gas industry at the Exxon Mobil BOP facility for 32 years, as an insulator and mechanic for Brock Industries. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and the Guadalupana Altar Society.
