Ethel Dukes Haggerty passed away on January 24, 2021.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, 11 a.m. at Word of Faith Family Christian Center, 9556 Garth Rd., Baytown, Tx 77521. A viewing will precede the service from 10 to 11a.m. Internment will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens, 2426 Cullen Blvd., Pearland, TX. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, TX., 77521 (281) 425-5579 www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Ethel Dukes Haggerty was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 24, 2021 after a brief illness. She was the youngest of 10 surviving children born to Alex and Mary Bell Dukes on December 27, 1931 in Karnack, Texas. After spending her formative years in the Karnack and Jefferson, Texas area, she married Leo “Judge” Haggerty and moved to Baytown, Texas. To this union three children were born-Ethel Loretta, Mildred, and Leo Jr.
Commented