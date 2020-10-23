Camellia Ann Speegle was called home on October 15, 2020. Camellia Ann Speegle’s visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., and her funeral service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollinbrook Dr. Baytown Texas.
Camellia Ann Speegle, 71, of Highlands Texas, was called home on October 15, 2020. She was born in Bunkie, Louisiana on September 16, 1949 to Florence Kimball. She was married to the love of her life Larry Speegle for 35 years.
