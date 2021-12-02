Anthony James Barnett

Anthony James Barnett entered eternal peace with the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Community Baptist Church, 1700 Danubina St., Baytown, Texas 77520. Officiating service will be Pastor Jonathan D. Taylor. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Magnolia Springs, Texas.