Marian McClain LeBouf entered heaven on Friday, July 29, 2022. The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas, 77521. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 10 a.m. with Brother Mark Broussard and Brother Richard Steele officiating. Committal will be at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521 immediately after the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the LeBouf family may be shared at www.earthmanbaytown.com
Marian McClain LeBouf, our loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother entered heaven on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Baytown, Texas on December 22, 1937, to Turner and Ethel McClain.
