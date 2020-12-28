Boyce Dean Stalter Sr. passed. Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Huntsville, Texas will have visitation on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and a Memorial Celebration of Life Wednesday December 30, at 2 p.m.
Boyce Dean Stalter Sr. was born in Athens, Texas on December 18, 1944 and died at Memorial Herman Hospital in the Woodlands from a complication of a knee infection from a total knee replacement done on October 26th, 2020. Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Huntsville, Texas will have visitation on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and a Memorial Celebration of Life Wednesday December 30, at 2 p.m.
