Patricia (Pat) Marilyn Davis died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Her family will have visitation on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Home. Memorial service on September 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. If friends desire and in accordance to her wishes, memorial donations can be made to Faith Presbyterian Church of Baytown in Pat’s honor.
Patricia (Pat) Marilyn Davis, 88 of Baytown, Texas, died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1932 in Manhattan, New York. She relocated to Houston at the young age of 20 and was a long time Baytown resident.
