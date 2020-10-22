Frederick "Rick" Ardean Presley III walked with Jesus on October 15, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 form 12-12:45 p.m. with service to follow at 12:45 p.m. Military service with honors at 1:45 p.m. (this will take place in the Houston National Cemetery across from the funeral home) Veteran's Funeral Home Address: 10567 Veterans Memorial Drive Houston, TX 77038
Frederick "Rick" Ardean Presley III joined this life on November 7, 1948 then walked with Jesus on October 15, 2020 comforted by his loving wife, Darlene, at his side.
