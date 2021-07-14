Shirley Ann Palmer passed away. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with rosary services at 6:30 p.m., at Crespo and Jirrels Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with funeral procession to follow for internment at Sterling White Cemetery in Highlands, Texas.
Shirley Ann Palmer was born November 30, 1934 to Dorothy and William Tyra in Dallas, Texas. She was a woman of tremendous faith, devoted Catholic, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Aunt.
Allen West, the former chairman of the Texas GOP, has announced he will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the GOP primary. Former GOP state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative commentator Chad Prather also announced runs for the job. On the Democrat side, former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey are mulling runs for governor. If the election were today, who gets your vote for Texas governor?
Commented