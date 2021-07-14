Shirley Ann Palmer

Shirley Ann Palmer passed away. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with rosary services at 6:30 p.m., at Crespo and Jirrels Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with funeral procession to follow for internment at Sterling White Cemetery in Highlands, Texas.

Shirley Ann Palmer was born November 30, 1934 to Dorothy and William Tyra in Dallas, Texas. She was a woman of tremendous faith, devoted Catholic, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Aunt.