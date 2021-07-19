Denise Choate went to her final rest on July 16, 2021. A Celebration of Life memorial is being planned. Date TBD.
Denise Choate, beloved daughter of Lavora Jackson Choate and Walter Lewis Choate, went to her final rest on July 16, 2021. She is survived by an exceptionally large clan who loved her very much, including six surviving siblings Diane Choate Denham; Duane Choate (Betsy); Donna Choate (Renea Rodgers); David Choate (Terri); Doug Choate, (Liz); and Delisa Choate Smith (Chuck). The Choate/Jackson extended family encompasses one surviving aunt and many first, second and third cousins.
