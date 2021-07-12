Brenda Joyce Smith passed away Wednesday July 7, 2021. Visitation will be on Sunday July 11, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Marks Methodist Church, 3811 North Main Street, Baytown, TX, 77521. Brenda’s Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., with a reception following the service. Donations can made in Brenda’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
