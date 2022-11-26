Jose Guadalupe Moran Garcia, Sr. passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m, with rosary at 6 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home with a committal service following at 11:30 a.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521.
Jose Guadalupe Moran Garcia, Sr., (JG Moran Y Sus Estrellas De Oro) 66, of Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born to Andres Moran and Maria Moran Garcia on July 17, 1956, in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico. He married Virginia Contreras Moran in 1977. They lived in Baytown, Texas where together they raised their two children.
