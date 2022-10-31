Conrad Vincent Auchter, Jr., passed away on October 27, 2022. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 5-to 8 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Nov 2 at 10 a.m.at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 800 W Baker Rd, Baytown. Reception will be held in the activity building at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church following internment at Sterling-White Cemetery in Highlands.
Conrad Vincent Auchter, Jr., age 88, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on October 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Jo, 87, of Baytown, his children Lisa Walters and husband Nick Walters of La Veta, Colorado, Lynne Auchter of Baytown, Lorie Jo Auchter and husband Brian Sterling of Baytown, Brian Auchter and his wife Maria Auchter of Carson, California, Lesley Auchter and husband Chuck Harris of Conroe, Amanda Auchter and husband Jeffrey Wood of Houston, and Samantha Auchter of Baytown, and many grand and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by son Richard Auchter of Baytown.
Commented