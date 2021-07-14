Terry Leonida Cherry joined her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2021. Her visitation will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. Burial will follow immediately at Ryan Cemetery. Bro. Troy Moore officiating. A meal will be provided after the services at Country Cowboy Church, 1518 CR 318, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Leonida Cherry, please visit our floral store.
Terry Leonida Cherry joined her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Texas.
Allen West, the former chairman of the Texas GOP, has announced he will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the GOP primary. Former GOP state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative commentator Chad Prather also announced runs for the job. On the Democrat side, former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey are mulling runs for governor. If the election were today, who gets your vote for Texas governor?
Commented