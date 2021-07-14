Terry Leonida Cherry

Terry Leonida Cherry  joined her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2021. Her visitation will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. Burial will follow immediately at Ryan Cemetery. Bro. Troy Moore officiating. A meal will be provided after the services at Country Cowboy Church, 1518 CR 318, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Leonida Cherry, please visit our floral store.

Terry Leonida Cherry joined her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Texas.