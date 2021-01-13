Gene (Catfish King) Henderson passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday January 11, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling ~ White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Texas 77562. A funeral for Mr. Henderson will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in the chapel at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Sterling ~ White Cemetery.
Gene (Catfish King) Henderson, 79, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born on February 3, 1941, in Corsicana, Texas, to the late Irene Wooten Henderson and Willard Henderson Sr. Gene graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1959, afterwards going on to College. He was a member of Calvary Temple Church for over 40 years where he served as an ordained minister. He retired from Hoechst Celanese Chemical Plant, where he was a pipefitter for 30+ years. For many years, he was a member of the group, Fishing but God First.
