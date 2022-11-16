Christopher (Chris) Steven Mahrt

Christopher (Chris) Steven Mahrt passed away on November 7, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church, 3900 North Main, Baytown, Texas. A reception will follow the service in Fellowship Hall. The Reverend Isabel Rivera-Velez will officiate.

Christopher (Chris) Steven Mahrt, 54, of Baytown, Texas passed from this life on November 7, 2022 at his home. He was born November 21,1967 in Fremont, Nebraska to Steven and Deborah (Hapke) Mahrt. A child of God, presented in Baptism on December 10, 1967 at First Presbyterian Church, Fremont, Nebraska.