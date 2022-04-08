Elizabeth (Betty) Quebedeaux passed away on March 7, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crespo Jirrels Funeral Home. A Rosary followed by a funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18223 Point Lookout Dr., Houston, Texas 77058. A committal service will be held April 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Rio Frio Cemetery in Rio Frio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Houston Area Parkinson Society (HAPS), 2700 Southwest Fwy #298, Houston, Texas 77098 or a charity of your choice. For more information and to leave online condolences please visit www.crespoandjirrels.com
Elizabeth (Betty) Quebedeaux, 83, passed away on March 7, 2022, in Baytown. Betty was born in Norfolk, Virginia on February 28, 1939, to parents Louise Williamson Perkins and Page Driskill. She grew up in Port Arthur, Texas where she attended Thomas Jefferson High School and received her cosmetology license. She owned several hair salons including PhD in Pasadena and the Houston area. She became a cosmetology instructor and was the Department Chair of the San Jacinto Main Campus Cosmetology Department where she encouraged many of her students and colleagues in the field.
Commented