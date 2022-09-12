James Ross Ferguson passed away on September 9, 2022. A public memorial service will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1 p.m., Second Baytown, 6227 N. Main, Baytown, TX 77521. For those not able to attend the service, cards with memories of Ross to be shared with his daughter in the future may be mailed to Reese Ferguson, care of Debbie Ferguson P.O. Box 2144 Baytown, TX 77521.
James Ross Ferguson, age 44, passed away on September 9th, 2022, in Oak Grove, Missouri. Ross was born in Baytown, Texas, to Carol and Edward “Ed” Ferguson who preceded him in death. He leaves behind his daughter, Reese Ferguson (2), and her mother Rachel Kilmer of Oak Grove, Missouri, his sister Amy Ferguson (Dave Kubala) of Hurst, Texas, stepmother Debbie Ferguson of Baytown, Texas, stepsister Allera Porter (Mark) of Houston, Texas, stepbrother Zach Hall (Grayson) of Mont Belvieu, Texas and nieces and nephews James and Luke Kubala, Madison and Hunter Porter, and Carter and Blaire Hall. Additionally, Ross is survived by many extended in-laws in Missouri, the Linsenbardt family of Mont Belvieu, Texas, and friends scattered throughout the country.
Commented