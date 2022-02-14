Clinton James Buss pased away on February 8, 2022. A visitation for Clint will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, TX 77521. Clint’s funeral will be Thursday, February 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina Ave., Baytown, TX 77520. Rosary begins at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass begins at 11. Interment at 12:45 p.m. at Sterling White Cemetery, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, TX 77562.
Clinton James Buss, age 45, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on February 08, 2022. He was born on January 26, 1977 and is the oldest of two sons to Evelyn (Cier) Buss & James Douglas Buss of Baytown, Texas. He was married to Nicole (Vela) Buss for 11 years. Clint worked for Maxxed Performance as a courier. From bicycles to motorcycles, boxer pups to Blanco, Texas, Clint had a passion for life and living to its full potential. He loved many things, including hunting and many other outdoor activities, and was loved by all who knew him. Clint never met a stranger, because to him, every person in the world was just a friend he hadn’t met yet. Clint’s personality was so charming and charismatic that he will forever be remembered.
