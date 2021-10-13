Judy Mae Thomas passed away on October 1, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 10:30am-11:30am at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A Celebration of life Service will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:30am in the Chapel of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521. Committal Service to follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521.
Judy Mae Thomas, 80, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on October 1, 2021. She was born in Chataignier, Louisiana on May 1, 1941 to Pete Thomas and Elvina Frank. Judy worked as a head pastry and salad chef for Wyatts Cafeteria. She was a member of Holy Ghost Tabernacle. Judy had a real passion for baking. She volunteered as bus monitor at many of the apartments she lived. She also assisted many families who had to leave for work in the early morning. She believes strongly in supporting her children with their children biblical value.
