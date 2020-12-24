Marian Ashley passed away December 22, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at St. Mark’s UMC, 3811 N. Main St., Baytown, TX 77521. Interment will follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, in Baytown. Those wishing to do so may make memorial contributions to St. Mark’s UMC.
Marian Ashley, 93, of Baytown, passed away December 22, 2020. She was born in Goose Creek, Texas on May 18, 1927, to Ernest McMaster and Ray Thompson McMaster.
Commented