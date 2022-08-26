Gustavo "Gus" Ortuvia passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 21, 2022. A remembrance service for Gus will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1124 Beech St., Baytown, TX 77520 at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his honor to the American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Ortuvia family.
Gustavo "Gus" Ortuvia, 90, of Baytown, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 21, 2022. He was born February 4, 1932, in Santiago, Chile.
Commented