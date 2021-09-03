Cynthia Dean (Marceaux) Gipson passed away peacefully on August 24, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Home, located at 3919 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral will be Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Van Bibber officiating and Brittany Johnson offering the eulogy. Burial to follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX. 77521. Reception to follow at Goose Creek Masonic Lodge located at 304 Schilling Ave., Baytown, TX. 77520.
Cynthia Dean (Marceaux) Gipson, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2021 at 56 in Baytown, Texas.
Commented