Floyd Donald Doucette passed away. Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7122 Whiting Rock, Baytown, Texas. Visitation: 9 to10 a.m., Rosary: 9:30 to10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Interment: 9 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021: Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038. Services entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas. Phone: (281) 426-5579. Website: frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Floyd Donald Doucette was born on September 29, 1933 at Jefferson Davis Hospital to Birdia Goudeau Doucette and Clay Doucette. He attended George Washington Carver High School and graduated in 1952. Shortly after he married Gracie Morgan, his wife of sixty-five years. The couple had six children together, three boys and three girls; Ronald Doucette (Jamie), Byron Doucette, Renita Magee (Jerry), Andreia Doucette, Aleta Doyle, and Dorian Doucette.
