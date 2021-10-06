Dwayne (Kojak) Hayes passed away on September 25, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sterling-White Funeral Home in Highlands, TX. Funeral service will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11a.m. Arrangements under the direction of Sterling-White Funeral Home @ 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Road Highlands, TX 77562 In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to the Church of Christ India fund @ cofcindia.com Or the Church of Christ Nigeria fund @ cofcnigeria.com
Dwayne (Kojak) Hayes was born on December 11, 1959 in Dumas, Texas to parents, Don Carroll Hayes & Anita Marcielle (Marcie) Hayes.
