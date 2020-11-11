Emory Wood passed away on November 5, 2020. Services to remember and celebrate his life will be at 10:30 a.m. November 21st at Garth Road Baptist Church in Baytown. Guests are welcome to stay for a chicken dinner provided by Garth Road Baptist Church. Sides or desserts are welcome, but not required. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Heart Association, Garth Road Baptist Church for graciously hosting the services, or your local blood bank.
Emory Wood, 82, of Baytown, went to be with his Lord on November 5, 2020. He was born in Waco, Texas on September 25, 1938 to Cecil Wood and Oleta May Powers. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown where he met his eventual wife, Evelyn Sue Plummer. Emory earned an Associate's Degree from Lee College and a Bachelor's Degree in computer sciences from Lamar University in Beaumont. After a tour in the Air Force, he returned to the Baytown/Highlands area where he lived while working in computer programming for several firms including Dresser Atlas and Joy Petroleum. He was a leader of the local chapter of the American Heart Association and served as a lay minister at Trinity Episcopal Church. His hobbies included playing 42 and donating blood.
