Gary Douglas (Doug) Cherry passed away on September 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Pat H. Foley Funeral home. The family will receive family and friends at 9 a.m. The family will host an outdoor celebration of life at their home immediately following the service.
Gary Douglas (Doug) Cherry, 67, of Houston, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 21, 1952 to the late Bennie Ray Cherry and Kathyrn (Kitty) Simpson. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Brennan, for twenty years.
