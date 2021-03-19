Joan Estes passed away on September 20, 2020. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 800 W. Baker Rd., Baytown, TX 77521.
Joan Estes, 91, of Baytown, passed away September 20, 2020. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on November 17, 1928 to Strother and Bess Grafe. She was married to General Estes just 2 months shy of 50 years. Joan was a devoted wife and mother from the time she was 19 years old traveling all over the United States following the construction jobs assigned to her husband. She was a “homeroom mother” for 30+ years and had a passion for bridge, golf and especially cooking for friends and family.
