Lajuan Thompson passed away on April 12, 2022. The service will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Robey Funeral Home, 403 Sterling Ave., Baytown, TX 77520.
The sun rose in Newton, Texas on June 11, 1957, bringing with it a new day and a new life. Lajuan Thompson was born to Pauline and Jessie Thompspn. Her formative childhood years were spent in Baytown, Texas where she graduated from Robert E. Lee and attended New Jerusalem COGIC. She was united in holy matrimony to Willie Haggerty. To this union was born three children.
