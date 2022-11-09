Sylvia Maxine Dreyer went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N. Alexander Dr., Baytown, TX 77520. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, in Baytown, TX.
Sylvia Maxine Dreyer, 92, was born May 30, 1930 in Goose Creek, Texas and went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N. Alexander Dr., Baytown, TX 77520. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, in Baytown, TX.
