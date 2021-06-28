Lewis Spearman passed away on Friday, June 25th, 2021. Services are pending.
Lewis Spearman was born July 1st, 1954, and passed away on Friday, June 25th, 2021, at the age of 66 at his home in Crosby, Texas.
