Lawrence (Harlin) Schaeffer passed away on September 24, 2022. Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harlin’s honor to Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church Curt’s Kitchen, 3700 N. Highway 146, Baytown, Texas 77521. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingfuneralhome.com
Lawrence (Harlin) Schaeffer, 89, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1933, in Cove, Texas to the late Lawrence John and Viola Mae Nelson Schaeffer. Harlin graduated from Barbers Hill High School, the class of 1951. In December 1952, Harlin married the love of his life, Dorothy “Dot” Coon. They both were dedicated members for many years of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church.
Commented