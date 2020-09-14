Clyde Elbert Hughes passed away on September 10, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Baptist Church, 600 W. Sterling, Baytown, TX 77520. Funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. in Pedigo Family Cemetery, Woodville, TX. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Clyde Elbert Hughes, 96, of Baytown, Texas, passed away September 10, 2020. He was born in Chester, Texas on April 28, 1924 to Elbert and Ida Hughes. He was married to Julia Ann Clark for 67 years. Clyde worked for Exxon for 34 years and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. He had a passion for sports, hunting, fishing and gardening.
