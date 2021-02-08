Larry Donald Lindstrom passed away on February 4, 2021. Services for Larry Donald Lindstrom will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery , Baytown, Texas, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.
Larry Donald Lindstrom, 87, of Crosby, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at home. Mr. Lindstrom was born December 3, 1933 in Baytown, Texas to parents, Harry Lindstrom and Doris Tooke Lindstrom.
