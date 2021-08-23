Lavonne (Bonnie) Dyer passed away August 19, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, August 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 24, at 11 a.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Baytown, Texas. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Lavonne (Bonnie) Dyer, 87, passed away August 19 at her home with family by her side. Bonnie was born February 28, 1934 to Ross Vernon Degree and Norma Marie Sanders Degree in Conroe Texas. Bonnie is proceeded in death by her parents, sisters Bobbie Jo Crump and Sandra Lynn Fonteno and great grandson Lance Corbin.
