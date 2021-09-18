Norbert (Knobby) Brooks Wattigney passed away on August 12, 2021. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Catholic Church in Highlands, Texas with a graveside service to follow at Sterling-White Cemetery.
Norbert (Knobby) Brooks Wattigney 82, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home. Knobby was born in Liberty, Texas to parents Walter A. Wattigney and May Margaret Melancon Wattigney who preceded him in death along with his brother Jerome Wattigney, and his son Captain Dan Wattigney.
