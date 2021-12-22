Bruce Lauder Robbie died peacefully on December 17, 2021. His wish was to be cremated. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on January 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A reception will follow.
Bruce Lauder Robbie was born on October 23, 1947 in Galveston, Texas (BOI), and died peacefully on December 17, 2021 in Houston, Texas. He was the oldest child of Leonard Wallace and Helen Beard Robbie, and big brother to Linda Rae Robbie Scarcella.
