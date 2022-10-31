Ronnie J. Pittman passed away on October 28, 2022. His family will receive friends in the chapel of Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Tx 77562, Saturday, November 5, 2022, beginning at 11:30 a.m. for visitation, with a funeral to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Randy Piatt officiation. Burial will follow at Sterling White Cemetery.
Ronnie J. Pittman, 74, of Weimar, Texas (formerly from Baytown) was born July 26,1948 in Baytown and passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, in Schulenburg Regency nursing home in Schulenburg Texas. Ronnie attended school at Robert E. Lee. Ronnie started his Pipeline welding career in 1970 as a helper, helping Slick Conner. During this time Ronnie worked offshore and in South Texas. Ronnie bought his own welding rig around 1973. He worked everywhere Minnesota, Trinidad, South Texas, Laredo, Louisiana (really all over Texas). Ronnie started is his first inspection job in 2006 with Ronnie Whitaker. Ronnie would go back and forth to welding or inspecting. Ronnie retired in 2016. At that time, Ronnie and Cathy moved to Weimar Texas to enjoy the country life.
