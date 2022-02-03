Deloris Diana Wright passed away on January 22, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Wright family.
Deloris Diana Wright, 75, of Baytown, Texas, passed away January 22, 2022. She was born March 31, 1946 to Cecil Charles Carter and Ruby Irene McCartney. She was married to Robert (Bob) Wright for 14 years. Diana worked with the Baker Road Baptist Church for several years and was very passionate about assisting those in need.
