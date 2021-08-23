Eli Moreno Jr. passed away on August 19, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. at The Angelus Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas with rosary to follow promptly at 6 p.m. Visitation in Baytown will take place Wednesday, August 25, 2021 beginning at 12 p.m.. at Rollingbrook Fellowship, formerly known as First Baptist Church, in Baytown, Texas, with service to follow at 2 p.m.
Eli Moreno Jr. went peacefully to be with our Lord on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 30 years of age. He was born December 11, 1990, in Houston, Texas, and made his home in San Antonio, Texas.
