Diana Marie Lafrancois Voris passed passed away on October 22, 2020. Visitation for Mrs. Voris will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ronnie Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.
Diana Marie Lafrancois Voris, 77, of Cove passed away on October 22, 2020, in Baytown. Diana was born September 13, 1943, in Denver, Colorado to parents Edward Joseph LaFrancois and Frankie Myrl Hawthorn.
