Sonja L. Hans passed away on January 7, 2021. Sonja will be cremated and a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Saint Marks United Methodist Church in Baytown at a later date to allow time for people to be vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of their choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Navarre Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Sonja L. Hans, age 75, of Beach City, Texas, answered her Lord and Saviors call to come home on January 7, 2021. She was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on December 1, 1945, to James A. and Cora L. Strickland who preceded her in death.
