Gilbert V. Chambers passed away. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com.
Gilbert V. Chambers was born in Houston, Texas on January 27, 1929 to Lillie Heisler and William V. Chambers. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston. He then enrolled in Texas A&M and became a proud member of the Class of ’50. While attending A&M he was a member of the Corp of Cadets and a member of the Ross Volunteers. He graduated in 1950 with a BS in Agricultural and Life Sciences with a major in Wildlife Management and became a commissioned officer in the Army. After serving in the Army, he returned to Texas A&M and earned a MS degree in Chemistry.
