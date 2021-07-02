Ethel Marie (Honey) Peterson entered into eternal rest on June 26, 2021 at the age of 94. She was the last matriarch of her family having survived her husband, Robert Edward Peterson, as well as four sisters and two brothers.
Marie was born on October 29, 1926 in Avon, Illinois. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Galesburg, Illinois and then received her RN degree in nursing from Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, Illinois. Marie and Bob were married on November 26, 1948. Their first daughter, Deanne was born in Galesburg. The family moved to Baytown, Texas 1951 where their second daughter, Terri, was born. Marie worked for Drs. Leggett, Lucius and Cummings for over 25 years. She was also a supervising OB nurse at San Jacinto Hospital (now Baytown Methodist). Through working at both these jobs, Marie was part of helping to deliver numerous Baytown babies. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
