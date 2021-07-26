Frank Marron

Frank Marron, 78, of Baytown, Texas passed away on July 23, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home.  A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.  A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 1124 Beech Street, Baytown, Texas 77521.