Nellie Dale Peavy passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. A visitation for Nellie was held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Crosby, 615 Runneburg Rd., Crosby, Texas 77532. A Funeral Service was held at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Brookside Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Nellie Dale Peavy, age 101, of Crosby, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Nellie was born in Pierce City, Missouri on March 25, 1920. She devoted her life to being the best wife, mother, and grandmother she could be. First Baptist Church of Crosby was her faith home.
