Dennis Vollman passed away on July 3, 2022. Services for Dennis will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m.at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dennis’s name may be directed to the Great Commission Church in Marshalltown, Iowa. For those unable to attend the services, a livestream will be available on the Mitchell Family Funeral Home Facebook Page. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
