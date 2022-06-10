Bonnie L. Saltzman passed away June 3, 2022. In lieu of usual remembrances, donations in memory of Bonnie may be made to Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, Baytown, Texas. The friends and family will have a Reception of Remembrance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, 3700 N. Hwy. 146, Baytown, TX 77521. Fond memories of Bonnie and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Bonnie L. Saltzman passed away in Baytown, Texas on June 3, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born on January 29, 1947 in Ft. Benning, Georgia to the union of George Saltzman and Earlene Jennings Saltzman.
