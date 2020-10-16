Michael Elijah Duhon passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p..m., on Friday, October 15, 2020 in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main St, Anahuac, Texas 77514. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2020 also at Sterling Funeral Home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.
Michael Elijah Duhon, 49, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1971, in Baytown, Texas to Raymond J. Duhon Sr., and Dian Carter Duhon. In 1990, Michael graduated from Anahuac High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He was in the 82nd Airborne Division and was honorably discharged in 1996. Michael loved being outdoors fishing, riding motorcycles, and mudding at Xtreme Off Road Park. He loved watching football and was a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan. Michael was outgoing and could make light of every situation even if you were in tears. He was a loving dad, brother, son, and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
